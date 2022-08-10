Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Head Cover Photo Is Going Viral

It's no secret that former professional golfer turned social media superstar Paige Spiranac has one of the biggest social media followings in the sport.

It's also no secret as to why that is. She creates extremely viral content, whether it be a witty response to a fan or a somewhat revealing photo.

Spiranac also knows what kind of posts do well on social media. She's the queen of it and makes no apologies for what she posts on social media - no matter how many critics there are.

She was back at it again this week while promoting golf covers from Swag Golf.

"Let’s play a game! How many @swaggolfco head covers do you see behind me?" she asked, knowing exactly what she was doing.

A quick look at the replies on Twitter tells one everything they need to know about whether fans actually answered the question.

The correct answer to the question, by the way, seems to be 11.