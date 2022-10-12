Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Message For Critics Goes Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, Paige Spiranac took out her frustrations with a few fans in her comments section.

Spiranac has been giving her college football picks this season - and has done quite well. She jokingly referred to herself as a betting sharp, which drew the ire of a few fans for some reason.

"So I jokingly called myself a football sharp, because I've gone 19-10 with my college football picks. And everyone in my comments were like, 'sharp? don't you mean betting shark? Why don't you stick to being bad at golf and showing off your cleavage and leaving the betting to the men?'

"Although I'll agree on the cleavage line, the correct term is, indeed, sharp. A sharp is an experienced, knowledgeable and successful sports bettor. They're getting confused with card shark, someone who wins a lot of money on card games, but by cheating."

Perhaps Paige knows what she's talking about, guys.

Spiranac is no stranger to dragging a few sour fans on social media and it's a treat every time she gets to do so.