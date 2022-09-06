Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy NFL Outfit Is Going Viral

A few weeks ago, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team.

"I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason.

With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took to social media to preview the upcoming NFL season - and talk a little golf. The post included a photo of Spiranac wearing a Steelers jersey.

Well, kind of.

Earlier this year, Spiranac revealed where her Steelers fandom came from.

"Who’s your team? Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I was born a Steelers fan. Can’t forget about my love for the Bills tho," Spiranac admitted back on NFL Draft day.

The Bills will kick off the NFL season on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.