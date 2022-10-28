Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy World Series Photo Going Viral

Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros kicks off later tonight.

The Astros enter the series as the heavy favorite, but the Phillies are used to being the underdogs. After making the playoff as a wild card, Philadelphia has been arguably the hottest team in the playoffs.

Before all the action kicks off, golf analyst Paige Spiranac made it clear she's ready for Game 1. In a photo she posted to Twitter, Spiranac was decked out in a baseball uniform that wouldn't be legal in today's game.

Along with the photo she posed a question for fans, asking them if they think the Astros or Phillies will get the win.

Check it out.

Spiranac is no stranger to producing viral content and that was on full display once again this afternoon.

As for the actual baseball, first pitch from Game 1 between Houston and Philadelphia is set for 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox.