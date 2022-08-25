Look: Paige Spiranac's Response To Outfit Criticism Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Earlier Thursday, former professional golfer Paige Spiranac posted a video from the driving range to her Twitter account.

In the video, Spiranac was wearing a tank top and form-fitting shorts. Naturally, there were plenty of upset people in her comments for absolutely no reason - mainly men.

"Nobody on the pga dresses like that at the range," one fan said to Spiranac in the comments section. Well, she saw the comment and fired back with a perfect retort that didn't even need words.

She posted a photo of PGA Tour stars like Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler in swim trunks while playing golf.

Check it out.

Spiranac gets hundreds of nasty comments every week with the posts she publishes to social media. Every now and then she fires back and generally wins the online altercation.

Good for her.