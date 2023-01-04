Look: Paige Spiranac's Super Bowl Pick Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac revealed some of her sports picks for 2023 in her latest video.

One of those picks involved who will win the Super Bowl, which is set to take place next month. Unsurprisingly, she picked the Philadelphia Eagles, who are considered one of the top favorites right now, to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

"The Eagles? They're going to win the Super Bowl," Spiranac said.

She then went on to say that she thinks TCU will upset Georgia in the National Championship Game next Monday.

As for the Eagles, they have a great shot at winning it all if Jalen Hurts is back healthy. There's a chance he could play this Sunday against the New York Giants after missing the last two games with a sprained shoulder.

They turn into a different team when he's in the lineup. So far this season, he's completing 67% of his passes for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

They'll have a chance to prove Spiranac right when the playoffs start on Jan. 14.