Look: Paige Spiranac's Tweet About Tiger Woods Going Viral

It seems like there's a new meme going viral on Twitter every week. With that said, it didn't take long for Paige Spiranac to hop on the latest trend.

Spiranac shared a photo of the latest meme with a golf-related caption.

"And after Tiger Woods had to fly in for a secret meeting to save the PGA Tour. Patrick Reed sued Brandel Chamblee for 750 million dollars," Spiranac tweeted.

On Tuesday night, the top players on the PGA Tour held a meeting to discuss the future of the tour. Tiger Woods was present for this meeting.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, has been adamant about his allegiance to the PGA Tour. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas have done the same.

Thomas discussed Woods' support of the PGA Tour on Wednesday.

“If someone like him is passionate about it, no offense to all of us, but that’s really all that matters,” Thomas said, via The Washington Post. “If he’s not behind something, then one, it’s probably not a good idea in terms of the betterment of the game, but two, it’s just not going to work. He needs to be behind something."

Although the PGA Tour is still dealing with an unfamiliar situation, the future of the sport should still be in good shape.