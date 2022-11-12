Look: Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Over the past few years, Paige VanZant has become a social media superstar thanks to the content she produces.
The former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer has over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account alone. VanZant has a knack for creating viral content.
It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a racy photo or two to her social media accounts.
That's exactly what she did this week. She took to Instagram this week to share a new swimsuit photo that started making the rounds on social media.
Check it out.
In addition to being a mixed martial artist, VanZant also showed off her modeling chops during a shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
She's clearly comfortable in her skin and isn't afraid to make that known on her social media platforms.