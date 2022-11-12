Look: Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Over the past few years, Paige VanZant has become a social media superstar thanks to the content she produces.

The former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer has over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account alone. VanZant has a knack for creating viral content.

It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a racy photo or two to her social media accounts.

That's exactly what she did this week. She took to Instagram this week to share a new swimsuit photo that started making the rounds on social media.

Check it out.

In addition to being a mixed martial artist, VanZant also showed off her modeling chops during a shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

She's clearly comfortable in her skin and isn't afraid to make that known on her social media platforms.