Look: Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star and mixed martial artist Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed athletes in the sport - and it's not hard to see why.
She has become a social media superstar over the past few years thanks to the content she posts on her various platforms. The former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer has over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account alone.
She's not afraid to take risks with what she posts on social media, which certainly helps collect that following.
That's exactly what she did this week. She took to Instagram this week to share a photo that took social media's attention.
Check it out.
In addition to being a mixed martial artist, VanZant also showed off her modeling chops during a shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.