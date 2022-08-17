Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels.

With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.

She also puts out some racy merchandise. That was evident this week when she released a new sweatshirt.

Take a look.

The sweatshirt came in response to VanZant apparently being pulled from a fight. Earlier this week, she made it clear she was ready for a fight, but was pulled the week before the fight was set to take place.

She certainly knows how to turn an unfortunate circumstance into a gain for her - at least financially.