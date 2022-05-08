Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas.

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.

Outside of the fighting world, VanZant has gotten into modeling, including the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Back in 2019, VanZant posed for the issue.

VanZant is one of several notable athletes to get featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

“This is my way of not holding anything back. I want people to know that you don’t have to choose. You do not have to label yourself as one thing because that’s what surrounds you. I’m not scared anymore to show how girly I am. To go from an amazing UFC finish win in January, to shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in February could not be more of a dream come true,” she said.

VanZant said it was a dream come true to be featured in the iconic magazine.

“I was unbelievably shocked that SI Swimsuit called and asked if I would be apart of their magazine. I have constantly been having to prove to the world and UFC fans that you can be beautiful and a bad ass at the same time. Well, now it’s my moment to shine,” she told SI.com.

The 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be out later this year.

A behind-the-scenes look at the 2022 edition can be seen here.