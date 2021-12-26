The Spun

Look: Panthers Fans Boo Sam Darnold As He Enters Game

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold on Sunday.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Panthers fans weren’t happy to see quarterback Sam Darnold return to the field on Sunday. After Darnold entered the game for Cam Newton before halftime, boos immediately rained down to the field from the stands.

It wasn’t the warmest welcome back for the fourth-year QB after battling back from injury.

Darnold started the season well-enough. Even giving some fans hope that the former third overall pick could maybe be the answer in Charlotte.

However, after a string of strong starts to begin the season, Darnold was once again bit by the turnover bug before sustaining an injury.

In the meantime, the Panthers brought back former franchise quarterback Cam Newton. But the 32-year-old has yet to win a start in his last 12 starts for Carolina dating back to 2018.

At the half, Cam completed 6-9 passes for 52 yards and an ugly interception. Since Darnold entered, the 24-year-old signal-caller is 4-6 for 75 yards as the Panthers trail the Bucs 19-6.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.