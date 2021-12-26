Look: Panthers Fans Boo Sam Darnold As He Enters Game

Panthers fans weren’t happy to see quarterback Sam Darnold return to the field on Sunday. After Darnold entered the game for Cam Newton before halftime, boos immediately rained down to the field from the stands.

Boos from the crowd as Darnold comes in at QB pic.twitter.com/DZsEjHqdYW — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) December 26, 2021

It wasn’t the warmest welcome back for the fourth-year QB after battling back from injury.

Darnold started the season well-enough. Even giving some fans hope that the former third overall pick could maybe be the answer in Charlotte.

However, after a string of strong starts to begin the season, Darnold was once again bit by the turnover bug before sustaining an injury.

Matt Rhule didn't want Cam Newton back. It was a David Tepper business move to take focus from a clear lack of progression. However, to think Sam Darnold is the answer at this stage is difficult to comprehend and a testament to an embarrassing revolving door at QB. https://t.co/Rc9aiZOfHD — Dean Jones (@DeanJones_) December 26, 2021

In the meantime, the Panthers brought back former franchise quarterback Cam Newton. But the 32-year-old has yet to win a start in his last 12 starts for Carolina dating back to 2018.

At the half, Cam completed 6-9 passes for 52 yards and an ugly interception. Since Darnold entered, the 24-year-old signal-caller is 4-6 for 75 yards as the Panthers trail the Bucs 19-6.