Look: Panthers Gave Baker Mayfield's Old Number To New Player

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers began the 2022 NFL season with quarterback Baker Mayfield under center and wearing the No. 6 jersey. But with Mayfield long gone and the number vacant, they've given it to one of their most recent signings.

On Wednesday, the Panthers revealed that newly-signed cornerback Josh Norman will be wearing the No. 6 on their practice squad for the weeks to come. Norman previously won the No. 24 during his four years with the Panthers.

But the No. 24 is currently worn by Panthers starting cornerback C.J. Henderson. Rather than try to get the number off of Henderson, Norman chose to wear No. 6 instead for some of the symbolism.

"It resonated. It's been my number and my family's number for a very long time, so it was just ripe for the taking," Norman said.

Panthers fans are just hopeful that Norman fills the jersey better than Mayfield:

"hopefully he performs better than the last number 6," one user said.

"Norman I’ve always loved him so glad he’s back with us," wrote another.

"The Dark Knight rides again! We love you Josh! Keep pounding!" a third wrote.

Josh Norman earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2015, but struggled to reclaim those same heights between 2016 and 2021 between Washington, Buffalo and San Francisco.

Now he's got a second chance and he appears to be seeking new energy to make it onto this Panthers team.