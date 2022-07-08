Look: Panthers OC's Old Comments About Baker Mayfield Going Viral

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo is going to have to change his tune on newly-acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield.

After Mayfield was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, McAdoo, former head coach of the New York Giants, shared his less-than-glowing opinion on the incoming signal caller.

Here are McAdoo's old comments about Mayfield in an interview with the New York Post:

“He’s got an edge to him, I like that. He’s gonna lead, they’re gonna follow him. I didn’t see a lot of pro-style football in his college tape. And if you’re short you have to be able to make up for it some way, somehow, and personality doesn’t do that. I didn’t think he was a great athlete. This guy is kinda like a pocket quarterback that is short and with small hands, that’s what I worry about.”

As the Panthers' offensive coordinator, McAdoo will lead a quarterback room featuring two of the top-three picks from the 2018 draft: Mayfield and Sam Darnold (No. 3).

Later on in this 2018 interview, McAdoo ranked each quarterback option from the class:

Josh Allen Lamar Jackson Sam Darnold Josh Rosen Mason Rudolph Baker Mayfield

McAdoo and Mayfield will have to put these old comments behind them as they head into the 2022 season.