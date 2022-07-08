Look: Panthers OC's Old Comments About Baker Mayfield Going Viral
Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo is going to have to change his tune on newly-acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield.
After Mayfield was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, McAdoo, former head coach of the New York Giants, shared his less-than-glowing opinion on the incoming signal caller.
Here are McAdoo's old comments about Mayfield in an interview with the New York Post:
“He’s got an edge to him, I like that. He’s gonna lead, they’re gonna follow him. I didn’t see a lot of pro-style football in his college tape. And if you’re short you have to be able to make up for it some way, somehow, and personality doesn’t do that. I didn’t think he was a great athlete. This guy is kinda like a pocket quarterback that is short and with small hands, that’s what I worry about.”
As the Panthers' offensive coordinator, McAdoo will lead a quarterback room featuring two of the top-three picks from the 2018 draft: Mayfield and Sam Darnold (No. 3).
Later on in this 2018 interview, McAdoo ranked each quarterback option from the class:
- Josh Allen
- Lamar Jackson
- Sam Darnold
- Josh Rosen
- Mason Rudolph
- Baker Mayfield
McAdoo and Mayfield will have to put these old comments behind them as they head into the 2022 season.