Look: Panthers Wide Receiver Broke Up Potential Fight Among Fans

The Carolina Panthers open their preseason this Saturday against the Washington Commanders, but it appears that tensions are already high among the fans. Fortunately, wide receiver D.J. Moore is here to help.

During a Panthers fan event on Thursday, a pair of fans began arguing and appeared to be on the verge of starting fight. That was when Moore stepped in and calmed the waters.

Moore climbed up into the stands and started diffusing the situation between them. After a little bit of conversating, the two fans settled down and resumed enjoying the festivities.

The video has been going viral with over 111,000 views since last night. Some of the replies are pretty good though:

"Much respect. Didn’t know he could play defense as well. Grown men at games, wild sometimes and unfortunate," journalist Morgan Adsit wrote.

"DJ Moore heard them debating who to take at the 2/3 turn (in fantasy football). He was just self promoting," one fan replied.

"This is cool as hell. Authentic, good guy sees static and squashed it. He didn't have to, but it shows the character of the man that he did. High courage, high integrity. Way to be a role model (D.J. Moore)," wrote a third.

"If you are looking to fight at a fan fest event then you need a therapist. Call today and set up the appointment. You’ll thank me later."

Preseason and training camp events aren't worth coming to blows over.