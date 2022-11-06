Look: Paolo Banchero Joins Exclusive Company With 33-Point, 15-Rebound Performance
Paolo Banchero has been as-advertised since being selected by the Magic first overall in June's draft.
The Duke product is averaging nearly 22 points and eight rebounds per game over his first nine games. And with Saturday's performance, the 19-year-old joined some pretty elite company.
Per NBA on ESPN, "Despite the loss, Paolo Banchero became the second teenager to record 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game in NBA history." Adding, "The other player: LeBron James."
NBA Twitter reacted to Paolo's milestone:
"This kid is keeping me alive," a Magic fan replied.
"He’s just him," another said.
"Bro is a demon I cant wait til he’s a star," a user tweeted.
"He the real deal, stay healthy youngin."
"He. Is. One. Of. Those."
"Orlando got a special player."
Not a bad list to be on.