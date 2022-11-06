Look: Paolo Banchero Joins Exclusive Company With 33-Point, 15-Rebound Performance

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Amway Center on October 28, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Paolo Banchero has been as-advertised since being selected by the Magic first overall in June's draft.

The Duke product is averaging nearly 22 points and eight rebounds per game over his first nine games. And with Saturday's performance, the 19-year-old joined some pretty elite company.

Per NBA on ESPN, "Despite the loss, Paolo Banchero became the second teenager to record 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game in NBA history." Adding, "The other player: LeBron James."

NBA Twitter reacted to Paolo's milestone:

"This kid is keeping me alive," a Magic fan replied.

"He’s just him," another said.

"Bro is a demon I cant wait til he’s a star," a user tweeted.

"He the real deal, stay healthy youngin."

"He. Is. One. Of. Those."

"Orlando got a special player."

Not a bad list to be on.