Look: Paolo Banchero's Suit Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

Paolo Banchero has arrived at the 2022 NBA Draft in a wildly unique suit.

The projected top-three is rocking a bedazzled, bright purple suit on the red carpet in Brooklyn.

Take a look at the outfit here:

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Banchero is expected to go to the Houston Rockets with the No. 3 pick in tonight's draft. The Sacramento Kings, who's team colors are a similar purple, are selecting at No. 4.

In his first and only season with the Duke Blue Devils, Banchero averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. His NBA-ready size and skill quickly solidified him as a top prospect in this year's draft.

Banchero will no doubt hear his name called early on in tonight's selection process. He'll look the part as he takes the stage in his eye-catching suit.

Coverage of tonight's event will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.