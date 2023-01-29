Look: Pat McAfee Made Big Teturn To WWE On Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Pat McAfee made a massive return to the WWE on Saturday night.

McAfee made his return to Royal Rumble and had quite the entrance when he came out. He was absolutely fired up to be there and even went into the ring to get the crowd even more excited.

Here's the video:

This was McAfee's first appearance with WWE since September of last year. He had to step away from it after he started work with ESPN's College GameDay.

McAfee made his WWE debut back in April of 2021 as a color commentator and that's what he did on Saturday night. This is hopefully the first of several more appearances from McAfee, who has been a WWE fan throughout his life.

Royal Rumble took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.