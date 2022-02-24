Look: Pat McAfee Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Complaint

Aaron Rodgers’ interview on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday irked a few well-known sports media members, Stephen A. Smith included. That’s ultimately because Rodgers didn’t say anything notable.

“I think it’s incredibly important that I say this: I do not care, not even a little bit… He’s a bad man,” Smith said of Rodgers.

Pat McAfee addressed Smith’s comments during his show on Thursday afternoon.

“There were people mad like Stephen A. Smith,” McAfee said on his show, via the New York Post. “By the way, got nothing but love for him. Stephen A has been bringing it for a long time. His take on it was like, ‘I don’t want to hear from [Rodgers] unless he makes a decision [about his future].’

“I love that take, because it’s like, ‘I don’t want to hear from LeBron [James] and [Michael] Jordan again until they actually play.”

Everybody thought Aaron Rodgers was gonna make a decision yesterday.. he did not but he seems to be VERY happy with the Packers organization#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VuRgX7ODpb — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 23, 2022

Love Aaron Rodgers or hate him, Pat McAfee makes a strong argument. Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Of course anything he says about his future is going to garner attention, even if there’s no substance to it.

The good news is the sports world is expected to soon learn Rodgers’ future.

“Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources,” tweeted NFL insider Dianna Russini. “I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade.”

There’s no doubt Pat McAfee will be on top of any Aaron Rodgers-related news in coming days.