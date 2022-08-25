Look: Patrick Beverley Makes Opinion On Magic Johnson Very Clear

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 16: Patrick Beverley #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates after Anthony Edwards #1 drew a foul while LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the second quarter at Target Center on March 16, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

For the better part of five years, the Los Angeles Lakers have openly hated point guard Patrick Beverley. But now that he's a member of the team, he's making his thoughts on the Lakers abundantly clear - including Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

On Thursday, Beverley was formally traded to the Lakers in a deal with the Utah Jazz. Taking to Twitter, Magic Johnson admitted that he used to hate Beverley, but loves him now that he's in purple and gold.

"I used to hate Patrick Beverly when he played against my Lakers lol but now I love him because he's on our team and he's going to help my Lakers get to the playoffs!"

Beverley retweeted Magic's message, declaring that "It's all Love." He added some purple and gold hearts for added effect.

The Los Angeles Lakers were the team to pick Patrick Beverley 42nd overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, but they promptly traded his rights to the Miami Heat.

After several years in Europe, Beverley made his NBA debut with the Houston Rockets in 2013, earning All-Defensive Second-Team honors that year. He played four seasons in Houston before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017.

That was where the Beverley-Lakers feud really got kicked into high gear.

But now that they're both aiming for the same goal, it's gonna be all sunshine and rainbows between the Lakers and Beverley. Just so long as he plays well.