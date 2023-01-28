Look: Patrick Mahomes Could Break Tom Brady's Playoff Record This Weekend

Patrick Mahomes has a chance to make some NFL history on Sunday.

If the superstar quarterback can led his team to victory in tomorrow's AFC Championship game, he'll set the record for most NFL playoff wins before turning 28 years old.

Mahomes is currently tied with Tom Brady at nine pre-28 postseason wins. Ben Roethlisberger is the next highest with eight.

Mahomes, 27, will turn 28 years old in September. If he wants to break this record, he'll need to get the job done in tomorrow's matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Speaking of Burrow, the 26-year-old Cincinnati signal caller currently has five playoff wins of his own.

In 2020, a 24-year-old Mahomes became the youngest player in NFL history to have both a league MVP trophy and Super Bowl title under his belt. He'll look to add to his early-career accolades in tomorrow's AFC Championship matchup.

Tomorrow's game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET in Kansas City.