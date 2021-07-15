Look: Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Brittany Have Serious Bridal Party Gifts

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has a Super Bowl ring on his finger — but now it’s time to give his closest friends some bling of their own.

Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, are set to be married in March of next year. And on Wednesday, the couple shared some pretty incredible bridal gifts with their bridesmaids and groomsmen.

For the bridesmaids, customized robes and a gold Cartier bracelet. For the groomsmen, a customized flask and a silver Rolex watch.

Matthews’ close Sydni Paige showed off her lavish gifts with an Instagram post on Wednesday. Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson, did the same on his page.

“The time has come to help me with the task … be my groomsman for the wedding weekend with help from this flask!” a card under Mahomes’ gift read. “Drink up and let me remind… In March set your Rolex to island time!”

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Hook Up Bridal Party W/ Rolexes & Cartier Bracelets! https://t.co/vXLNVfvPIB — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 15, 2021

Clearly, Mahomes spared no expensive on these gifts. And when you look at his recent contract extension, it’s abundantly clear why. Back in March of this year, the 25-year-old Chiefs quarterback signed a record-breaking 10-year extension worth $503 million over 12 years.

March 2022 will be an equally exciting month for the NFL superstar as he ties the knot with Matthews following his fifth season in Kansas City.