Look: Patrick Mahomes Got A Tattoo This Offseason

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass in the third quarter during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only MVP quarterback getting some ink this offseason. Apparently Patrick Mahomes got one too.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Mahomes showed off some new tattoos that he got on his left leg. Though unlike Aaron Rodgers, there was a lot less nuance to his new tats.

The tattoo on the front of the leg depicts a person walking up stairs towards a shining cross (presumably the Christian heaven). The back heel tattoo is a red rose. On the side of the leg are tattoos of a small child's hand and foot

There's certainly a lot less mystery as to the meaning or even the simple descriptions of his tattoos than the ones Aaron Rodgers got. See for yourself below:

Patrick Mahomes has come into contact with a lot of tattoos of him in recent years. Just this summer he had a fan ask if he could autograph their tattoo of him.

The Chiefs quarterback must have wanted to get in on the excitement of getting tattoos.

With the way he's led the Kansas City Chiefs into a new era of glory, Patrick Mahomes pretty much has license to do whatever he wants so long as he keeps playing at a high level.

Mahomes is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world and has accomplished almost everything an NFL player can accomplish - all before turning 26.

What do you think of Mahomes' new ink?