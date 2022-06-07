Look: Patrick Mahomes Has 2-Word Reaction To Big Business Venture

KANSAS CITY, MO - MAY 18: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs watches the Kansas City Royals take batting practice prior to a game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium on May 18, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Just over three years ago, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made it clear he wanted a Whataburger restaurant in Kansas City.

Following years of hard work, that dream has finally become a reality. KMO Burger, of which Mahomes is a part, officially opened up a Whataburger in the Kansas City area this Tuesday.

The star quarterback had a two-word reaction to the news being announced this morning.

"Let’s go!!!!" he said on Twitter.

During the summer of 2021, the Chiefs quarterback made it clear he would make this happen.

"When I got to Kansas City, it was the first time I'd really been out of Texas and didn't have Whataburger all the time," Mahomes said. "And so, I ended up talking to some people and we ended up making it happen where we're going to have a lot of locations out here, and I'll have a little bit of Texas here in Kansas City."

