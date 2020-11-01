Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Fantasy Owners

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did what many expected him to today – he dominated the New York Jets.

The Chiefs shellacked the Jets, 35-9, to improve to 7-1 on the season. Kansas City is now tied for the NFL’s wins lead, though Pittsburgh has yet to lose a game.

It was an MVP-type performance from Mahomes, who took whatever he wanted from the Jets’ defense. Mahomes threw for 416 passing yards on 31 of 42 attempts, adding five touchdowns.

That’s one heck of a performance from the reigning Super Bowl MVP, both on the field and in the fantasy football world. Mahomes hasn’t had a ton of massive fantasy performances lately – he failed to throw for 300 yards in back-to-back games heading into today’s contest – but he had a huge one today.

Mahomes took to Twitter following the win to remind all of the fantasy football owners out there that he’s still around.

We’re guessing no fantasy football owners have forgotten about Mahomes, but we do feel bad for anyone who played against him today.

Kansas City, meanwhile, will look to move to 8-1 on the season next week. The Chiefs are scheduled to take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on FOX.