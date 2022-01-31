Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Promise For Chiefs Fans

The Kansas City Chiefs have made the AFC Championship Game four years in a row. This year, they did not go any further.

The Chiefs lost to the Bengals, 27-24, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Joe Burrow and Co. are off to the Super Bowl, where they will face the Los Angeles Rams or the San Francisco 49ers. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, meanwhile, are going home earlier than expected.

Sunday night, Mahomes took to Twitter to issue a promise to his fan base.

“This one hurts but we will be back! See y’all next year!” he tweeted on Sunday night.

Love y’all #ChiefsKingdom. This one hurts but we will be back! See y’all next year! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 31, 2022

No one should count the Chiefs out moving forward. Kansas City remains one of the most-talented teams in the National Football League.