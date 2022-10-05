Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Message For Raiders

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 1: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a 27-23 win over the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs might've had Week 5 circled when the NFL schedule released.

At the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' "Sights & Sounds" video from Sunday night's win, the former MVP could be heard saying, "Make sure y'all come ready this next week, y'all know who's coming to town."

Something tells us he hasn't forgotten what the Raiders pulled the last time they were at Arrowhead.

Others joined the conversation on social media.

"And ..." replied Raiders writer Bill Williamson.

"I don't foresee any logo stomping this week," said Tashan Reed.

"Oh we're cooked," cried a Las Vegas fan.

"Oh dear."

"In case you forgot..." commented Cassie Soto.

Get your popcorn ready for this one. The old AFC West rivals kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on "Monday Night Football."