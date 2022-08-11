Look: Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster Developing Chemistry
There's something cooking between Patrick Mahomes and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
The quarterback and wide receiver have been on the same page throughout training camp and it showed again on Thursday.
The two connected on a deep route where Smith-Schuster beat his man clean for a touchdown.
Smith-Schuster signed a one-year $10.75 million deal with the Chiefs when free agency opened in March, ending his five-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
With Tyreek Hill now in Miami, Smith-Schuster will be counted on even more in the passing game. Yes, the Chiefs do have Travis Kelce but Smith-Schuster is arguably their best receiver.
He can do it all, whether that's going up for contested catches or if it's a simple slant route.
He's looking to stay healthy this season after a shoulder injury made him miss most of last season. Before Smith-Schuster suffered that injury, he racked up 800+ receiving yards in three of the last four seasons.