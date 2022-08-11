Look: Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster Developing Chemistry

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

There's something cooking between Patrick Mahomes and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The quarterback and wide receiver have been on the same page throughout training camp and it showed again on Thursday.

The two connected on a deep route where Smith-Schuster beat his man clean for a touchdown.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year $10.75 million deal with the Chiefs when free agency opened in March, ending his five-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Tyreek Hill now in Miami, Smith-Schuster will be counted on even more in the passing game. Yes, the Chiefs do have Travis Kelce but Smith-Schuster is arguably their best receiver.

He can do it all, whether that's going up for contested catches or if it's a simple slant route.

He's looking to stay healthy this season after a shoulder injury made him miss most of last season. Before Smith-Schuster suffered that injury, he racked up 800+ receiving yards in three of the last four seasons.