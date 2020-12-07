Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Message For Everyone About Travis Kelce

An elite quarterback plus an elite tight end equals: the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes believes his leading receiver is the best in the league.

For the fifth season in a row dating back to 2015, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has collected over 1,000 yards receiving. With that stat, Kelce becomes the first tight end in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards in five separate seasons.

Mahomes feels his top target should be rewarded for his accomplishments. The prize? NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP took to Twitter with a simply message on Monday morning.

“OPOY,” Mahomes replied to a tweet exhibiting Kelce’s milestone.

In his eighth year with the Chiefs, Kelce is on pace to post his best career numbers in both receiving yards and touchdowns. The All Pro TE has 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns through 12 games. His current career highs for yards and touchdowns sit at 1,336 and 10 respectively.

Kelce has been extremely consistent over the past five season, especially this year. The tight end has posted 100+ yard games five times this season. His lowest yardage total for a game this year was 65 — he had two touchdowns that same game.

You’d think it would be difficult for Kelce to so consistently reach 1,000-yard seasons with so much talent on the Kansas City roster. But, there’s plenty of yardage to go around.

Patrick Mahomes leads the league this year in passing yards with 3,815. In fact, Kelce isn’t even the only player on the team with 1,000+ yards receiving. Speedster Tyreek Hill has also broken past that milestone this season with 1,079 yards.

The 1-11 Chiefs will look to improve their already stellar record on Sunday when the face off against the Miami Dolphins.