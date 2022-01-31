Look: Patrick Mahomes Missed 2 Open Receivers On Crucial Play

For the majority of his career, Patrick Mahomes has been as cool as can be in the biggest moments. However, the Chiefs quarterback crumbled under pressure in a playoff loss to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Trailing 24-21 late in the fourth quarter, it looked like Mahomes was going to orchestrate another hard-to-believe game-winning drive.

Facing third down deep in Bengals’ territory, Mahomes dropped back to pass – and he just stood there. He kept waiting. Then he scrambled, kept waiting, scrambled again, spun out of a tackle and was eventually strip-sacked. Luckily for the Chiefs, they recovered the football and proceeded to kick the game-tying field goal.

Upon closer review, Mahomes somehow inexplicably missed two wide open receivers in the end-zone. To make matters worse, one of those wide-open receivers was Travis Kelce.

I think not throwing to Kelce or Pringle on the third-and-goal stripsack is going to haunt Mahomes all offseason. pic.twitter.com/3Nh5Y2jHHd — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 31, 2022

This is a perfect example of Patrick Mahomes just trying to do too much. It’s become a bad trend, especially this past season.

Mahomes now has an identity crisis, and it’s hurt his reputation. The Chiefs were on the verge of a dynasty, but their mind-boggling loss to the Bengals on Sunday was a legacy-changing moment for the Kansas City quarterback.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Mahomes goes back to the basics in his training this offseason.