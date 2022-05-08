Look: "Patrick Mahomes" Mixup Video Goes Viral Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MO - MAY 18: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs watches the Kansas City Royals take batting practice prior to a game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium on May 18, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes has quickly emerged as one of the biggest and most recognizable athletes in all of sports. But for one reporter, he wasn't recognizable enough to avoid an awkward mistake.

During Sky Sports' broadcast of the Miami Grand Prix, reporter Martin Brundle began talking to someone who he thought was Patrick Mahomes. It wasn't.

Brundle was actually talking to Duke Blue Devils basketball forward Paolo Banchero. It wasn't until they were done talking that Brundle realized his mistake.

"Okay, it's not Patrick, that's why he ignored me. What is your name, sir?" Brundle asked.

"Paolo Banchero," Banchero replied.

"Right. Okay, well I thought I was talking to somebody else. I'm sorry about that," Brundle said with a slight laugh.

Unfortunately, Martin Brundle is quickly getting hammered for his mistake on social media. He's become the laughingstock of the entire sports world for that slipup.

But while some found it dumb, a lot of other people found it endearing. Some think it was the greatest moment in Formula One broadcast history:

"If Martin Brundle doesn’t get Sports Personality of the year, then this country doesn’t deserve anything," comedian Kae Kurd tweeted.

"Loving Martin Brundle on the grid at F1 Miami….absolutely no F**** given!!! “Who are you sir….So you’re not Patrick Mahomes!!” Brilliant!!!!!" wrote Vernon Kay.

It's probably not a moment Martin Brundle or Paolo Banchero relished. But Patrick Mahomes is probably having a big laugh somewhere.