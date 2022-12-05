Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mom Not Happy With The Bengals

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 25: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on August 25, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jessie Bates wasn't a popular person in Kansas City on Sunday evening.

Bates, who's the starting free safety for the Cincinnati Bengals, helped his team out during the second quarter when the Chiefs were driving. When the Chiefs were right outside the goal line, Bates appeared to go down in a heartbeat with a leg injury.

It looked like the Bengals were going to be late with their substitutions so Bates took it upon himself to "fake" an injury.

Here's the play:

He ended up only missing one play so something was definitely amiss.

That led to Randi Mahomes (the mother of Patrick Mahomes) getting frustrated by how Bates was able to get away with that flop.

"Come on now," she tweeted.

It didn't matter in the grand scheme of things since the Chiefs ended up scoring to make it a 14-10 game. That said, this is something that Bates will have to be careful about in the future.

The Chiefs are currently beating the Bengals by four, 24-20. You can watch this thrilling finish on CBS.