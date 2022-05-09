Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mother's Day Gift Goes Viral

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

When you've got more money than you can spend, you can afford to splurge on Mother's Day gifts for your loved ones. And that's exactly what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did over the weekend.

On Mother's Day, Mahomes surprised his wife Brittany with a gift that will put flowers, chocolates and even jewelry to shame. He bought her a brand new Ferrari.

"Happy Mother’s Day to this fine mama," Mahomes wrote on Twitter. He included pictures of him and Brittany posing in front of her new whip.

Mahomes' post went viral with over 14,000 likes on Twitter. Some fans lamented that their gifts weren't quite as nice as a Ferrari:

"I bought my wife a really nice coffee maker for Mother’s Day…." one fan wrote.

"I guess your gift outdid my $20 of scratch offs," wrote another.

"Heck I just wanted a GMC Denali 1/2 ton pickup, I got a plant!" a third fan wrote.

Given that Patrick Mahomes signed a $500 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, he can probably give Brittany a Ferrari for every day of the week (or the year).

As his wife and the mother of his child, Brittany will get to enjoy all of the perks of being married to one of the best professional athletes in the world.

This probably won't be the last time she gets a car for Mother's Day.