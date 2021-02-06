Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Outfit Is Going Viral This Afternoon

If the old adage “look good, play good” rings true, Patrick Mahomes is in for an incredible Super Bowl performance on Sunday night.

The superstar QB pulled up to the tarmac in Kansas City rocking an incredibly fly outfit as his team prepared to take off for Tampa Bay. Mahomes donned a gray and red pinstripe suit, red-tinted sunglasses, a red tie and red shoes to show support for his Chiefs squad.

Twitter went nuts over the pre-Super-Bowl fit.

In now his second straight Super Bowl appearance, Mahomes seems more than comfortable in the spotlight.

Through last year’s 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Mahomes threw 26/42 for 286 yards and collected three all-purpose touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). This performance earned the young QB Super Bowl MVP honors.

This year, Mahomes will look to repeat (or possibly even improve) that incredible outing as Kansas City take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So far, he seems to be on track to do just that.

Through just two postseason wins, Mahomes has thrown for 580 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions on an incredibly efficient 73.5 completion percentage.

If this kind of play continues, back-to-back Super Bowl MVP awards are certainly in the picture. Mahomes would become just the third player in NFL history (Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw) to win the award in consecutive seasons.

Super Bowl LV will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.