Look: Patrick Mahomes Pays Tribute To Chiefs Legend Len Dawson

The NFL community suffered a terrible loss earlier this week when Len Dawson passed away.

Dawson passed away at the age of 87 after he entered hospice care in Kansas City last week.

He led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 1969 when they took down the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7.

Current Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes obviously saw the terrible news and decided to pay tribute to him on Thursday evening. He was rocking a hoodie that has Dawson's signature on the back, plus the words "HOF 87."

1987 is when Dawson got into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Chiefs are scheduled to wrap up their preseason schedule on Thursday night when they take on the Green Bay Packers. Right now, Mahomes is a game-time decision after he started in the Chiefs' previous two preseason games.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.