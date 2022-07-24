Look: Patrick Mahomes Practice Throw Video Going Viral

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes might be adding something new to his repertoire soon.

Mahomes is back at practice as Chiefs training camp is underway and he's now practicing behind-the-back throws.

He tried one out after he faked a hand-off in the shotgun formation:

Mahomes already knows how to do no-look passes during games so if he gets this down, he'll be even more unstoppable.

The good news for him is that he has plenty of time to nail this down. The 2022-23 regular season doesn't start for seven more weeks (Sept. 11).

Once he does it once and it works, it's going to top the headlines on every big media outlet.

We'll have to see if he does try it in Week 1 when the Chiefs take on the Arizona Cardinals.