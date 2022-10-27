Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Tenneessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it.

On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.

Taking to Twitter, Mahomes didn't say a word. Instead, he posted a gif of WWE icon The Rock slowly smiling while in a WWE ring.

Mahomes' tweet has gone viral with over 5,000 likes and 1,000 retweets in just 10 minutes. You can tell from the replies that the fanbase is fired up:

"Toney SZN," one fan wrote.

"BETTER TARGET THAT MAN AND USE HIM DUDE IS STRAIGHT TALENT," wrote a second.

"[Call of Duty] comes out tonight. Lil’ team bonding with the new WR," another fan replied.

Kadarius Toney has only played in 12 games in two NFL seasons. But he flashed his greatness last year with a 10-catch, 189-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys - a game that makes up about 45-percent of his career receiving yards.

Should Chiefs fans be as excited as Mahomes is?

How quickly will Toney adapt to his new home in Kansas City?