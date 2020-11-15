Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Alex Smith Starting Today

Patrick Mahomes is a happy man this morning.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is off this weekend, as his team is on a bye. That means that Mahomes can enjoy an NFL – and Masters – Sunday on his couch.

Mahomes likely has one game he’s looking forward to watching the most.

The Washington Football Team is set to take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes’ former teammate, Alex Smith, is set to start under center. This is Smith’s first start since his devastating leg injury two years ago.

“For the first time in 728 days, Alex Smith will start an NFL game today. From nearly losing his life and having 17 surgeries to returning to the field, driven in part by a desire to show his children the importance of giving it their all in life. Inspiring on a lot of levels,” ESPN NFL insider Field Yates tweeted.

Mahomes reacted on social media to the news.

“Can’t wait to watch!” Mahomes tweeted, adding: “good luck my man!”

Today will certainly be a special day for Alex Smith and his family.

Washington and Detroit are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.