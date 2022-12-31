Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Controversial Fiesta Bowl Review

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 25: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on August 25, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The first half of Friday's Fiesta Bowl matchup between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU featured a highly-controversial call.

A deep-ball touchdown pass for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was initially ruled as a score, but the officials overturned the call and ruled that wide receiver Roman Wilson was down just short of the goal line.

On the very next play, the Wolverines fumbled the snap exchange and gave the ball back to the Horned Frogs.

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes is one of the many people who disagree with this call.

"No way that was short lol and then a fumble," he wrote on Twitter.

"Make sure y’all check on Henne @BGShaneBuechele @1Chrisoladokun0," he added.

Chad Henne, Mahomes' primary backup on the Chiefs, played for Michigan from 2004-07.

With this overturned call, the Wolverines have still yet to notch their first touchdown of the game. The Horned Frogs lead 14-3 with eight minutes remaining before the halftime break.