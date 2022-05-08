Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Sunday's Embarrassing Mixup

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes couldn't help but laugh seeing Duke star Paolo Banchero mistaken for himself.

At Sunday's Miami Grand Prix, Banchero was interviewed by Martin Brundle, who initially thought the 6-9 forward was the Chiefs star quarterback. To his credit, Banchero took it well and kept it moving, laughing it off.

When the clip got around to Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl champ found it hilarious.

Mahomes' reaction got some of its own, Sunday.

"Patrick watching Martin Brundle interview Paolo," commented NFL On Prime Video.

"Not even close," cried Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett.

"My two franchise players interacting wow," tweeted another user.

"Imagine a 6'10" QB would could sling it like Patrick, though," laughed Sports Stars of Tomorrow.

Perhaps the funniest part of Brundle's mix-up was seeing him shrug it off and go, "whatever," as he continued making his rounds.