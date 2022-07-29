Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Texas Tech Women's Basketball NIL Deal
In 2022-23, every player on the Texas Tech women's basketball team will receive $25,000 from NIL marketing agency Level 13, per Front Office Sports.
This is the largest deal of its kind for any women's basketball team.
Patrick Mahomes, a former Texas Tech athlete, took to Twitter to react to this exciting news.
"Doing it right! #WreckEm," the Kansas City Chiefs QB wrote.
Earlier this month, the Texas Tech football program — which was once led by Mahomes — received a massive NIL deal in which nearly every player on the team was pledged $25,000 from NIL collective MatadorClub. Level 13, a Lubbock-based firm, wanted to make things even for the Lady Raiders basketball team.
This $25,000 will serve as a baseline for players who will then be set up for other NIL ventures.
Mahomes notably attended a men's basketball game in Lubbock this past season. Perhaps the former NFL MVP will show face at a women's game in 2022-23.