Look: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Texas Tech Women's Basketball NIL Deal

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 16: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs cheers during the first half of the college basketball game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Baylor Bears at United Supermarkets Arena on February 16, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

In 2022-23, every player on the Texas Tech women's basketball team will receive $25,000 from NIL marketing agency Level 13, per Front Office Sports.

This is the largest deal of its kind for any women's basketball team.

Patrick Mahomes, a former Texas Tech athlete, took to Twitter to react to this exciting news.

"Doing it right! #WreckEm," the Kansas City Chiefs QB wrote.

Earlier this month, the Texas Tech football program — which was once led by Mahomes — received a massive NIL deal in which nearly every player on the team was pledged $25,000 from NIL collective MatadorClub. Level 13, a Lubbock-based firm, wanted to make things even for the Lady Raiders basketball team.

This $25,000 will serve as a baseline for players who will then be set up for other NIL ventures.

Mahomes notably attended a men's basketball game in Lubbock this past season. Perhaps the former NFL MVP will show face at a women's game in 2022-23.