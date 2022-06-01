Look: Patrick Mahomes Reveals Josh Allen's "Biggest Fear"

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 16: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs cheers during the first half of the college basketball game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Baylor Bears at United Supermarkets Arena on February 16, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes laid into Josh Allen during a pregame interview for "The Match."

Mahomes was asked what Allen's biggest fear was and all he needed was three words.

"A coin toss," Mahomes said.

Allen ended up smiling about it afterward, though he knows he got burned there.

Mahomes joked about that since the Bills lost in overtime to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round earlier this year. The Bills lost the coin toss, which gave the ball to Mahomes and he made no mistake with it.

He drove the Chiefs down the field on the opening possession and won them the game. Allen never got to go back out on the field.

That game got the NFL's competition committee to change the rules for playoff overtime. Each team can now possess the ball at least once, no matter what happens.

Mahomes and Allen are about to play against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in "The Match" (a golf exhibition event) on TNT.