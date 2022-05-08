Look: Patrick Mahomes Took Some Racy Honeymoon Photos
Patrick Mahomes and his new wife, Brittany, are celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took to social media to pay tribute to his longtime partner.
"Happy Mother’s Day to this fine mama," he tweeted.
It's been a big year for Patrick and Brittany.
Earlier this year, the Chiefs quarterback and his longtime partner got married in Hawaii.
They followed that up with a tropical honeymoon, during which Patrick took some "racy" photos of his new wife.
"On the Instagram Husband series, here’s todays update…" Brittany captioned her photos.
Patrick and Brittany have since been spending a lot of time with their young daughter.
Happy Mother's Day, Brittany!