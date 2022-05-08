Look: Patrick Mahomes Took Some Racy Honeymoon Photos

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and his new wife, Brittany, are celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took to social media to pay tribute to his longtime partner.

"Happy Mother’s Day to this fine mama," he tweeted.

It's been a big year for Patrick and Brittany.

Earlier this year, the Chiefs quarterback and his longtime partner got married in Hawaii.

They followed that up with a tropical honeymoon, during which Patrick took some "racy" photos of his new wife.

"On the Instagram Husband series, here’s todays update…" Brittany captioned her photos.

Patrick and Brittany have since been spending a lot of time with their young daughter.

Happy Mother's Day, Brittany!