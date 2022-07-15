Look: Patrick Mahomes' Training Camp Tweet Goes Viral

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Tenneessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to open their 2022 training camp soon. And all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready for the heat - literally.

Earlier today former Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz posted a screencap of the upcoming weather forecast in Kansas City. The high temperatures will range between 98 and 105 degrees throughout the week.

That doesn't seem to bother Mahomes. Taking to Twitter, Mahomes retweeted Schwartz's post with the caption "Going to be a fun week to start camp" and a laughing emoji.

Mahomes' tweet has been going viral with over 1,300 likes in an hour. But the fans are not quite as thrilled for the heat as he seems to be:

"Ouch! Drink that H2O! Man that’s brutal!" one fan replied.

"It’s hotter in Texas. I know you can handle it lol seriously hydrate and be safe," wrote another.

"Should make the rest of the season no sweat since you won't have any left! Go Chiefs!" a third fan wrote.

The bigger concern that Patrick Mahomes might have through the 2022 season will probably be the cold though. Heat won't likely be a factor at most stadiums once the fall hits and more than half of their home games will be between November and January.

Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs find a way to beat the heat in training camp this month?