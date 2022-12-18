Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Accuses Opponent Of 'Dirty' Play

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, has been very vocal in the past when it comes to her husband and his team.

And on Sunday, she seemed very upset with the Texans' conduct on defense and the referees unwillingness to do anything about it.

"I’m tired of the dirty hits," she tweeted.

Something that her 290,000+ Twitter followers responded to:

"Me too. It is ridiculous!!" a fan replied. "The referees should be rated and fined after every game!!"

"F--- the Texans. They are dirty as hell," another user said.

"Amen isn't there illegal hands, hands to the face! Unnecessary roughness SMH .. you got the [Patrick Mahomes]."

"With no flags," another commented.

"Carl Cheffers Brittany!!!!! Say his name!!!!!!"

"Right??" another fan asked. "This is ridiculous. All everyone is asking is for consistency. You cannot tell me that they are looking out for players safety..."

"We all are Brittany. This NFL officiating is hot [garbage]."

"Helmets magically come off on their own now, don’t ya know."

The Chiefs have a game on their hands up just two points halfway through the third.