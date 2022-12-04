Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Calls Out Bengals For Dirty Play

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes' wife couldn't help but laugh at the Bengals injury flop in Sunday's game.

Taking to Twitter, Brittany Mahomes called out Cincinnati's defense for their tactics as they tried to get a late substitution:

"Like is this actually allowed?" she laughed.

Her reaction got some of its own from her 287,000+ followers.

"No and they should be fined for the fake injury," a user replied. "Shame on the refs for not calling it!"

"This has got to stop should be a penalty next year or a big ass fine people should not be faking injuries," another fan said.

"NFL Officiating???? Serious question that deserves an answer?"

"Seems like Bates has been watching a little too much of the World Cup," another tweeted.

"Jessie Bates faking his injury:"

Is it time for the NFL to make a rule change for this?