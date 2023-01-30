Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs got some much-needed revenge on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening.

They took down the Bengals by three, 23-20, and advanced to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2020-21 season. It comes after a week that was full of smack-talking from the other side.

The Bengals were talking a big game going into this one as they referred to Arrowhead Stadium as "Burrowhead" while Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval joked that Joe Burow was Patrick Mahomes' father.

Mahomes wife, Brittany, saw all of that and had a message for the entire Bengals team via her Twitter.

"Cancun on 3," she tweeted.

This is a direct shot at Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after he trolled the Buffalo Bills with that same joke last week. He sent the tweet to Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs after the Bengals beat the Bills 27-10.

The joke is how the Bengals can now go on vacation since their season is over while the Chiefs are still playing.

The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in two weeks.