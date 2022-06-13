Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Responds To Offensive Comment

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Matthews, has no patience for internet trolls this week.

An internet bully left an extremely offensive and frankly triggering comment on Matthews' recent Instagram post - alongside Patrick and their daughter Sterling - announcing she's pregnant.

"If I was stuck [with] this woman for life I'd kill myself," the comment reads.

Matthews wasted no time responding to the internet bully.

"Making comments like this are very very concerning but also highly inappropriate," she said. "'Killing yourself' is not a term to just be throwing around like this.

"It's actually a very serious matter.

"People deal with these thoughts often. And it can be VERY TRIGGERING to some people.

"The culture and society in todays world can be extremely hurtful...please be aware when you say stuff like this and know it can affect a lot of people if they even read or see these words.

"Let's be better."

You can find a screenshot of her response below.

Well said, Brittany.