Look: Patrick Peterson Has 2-Word Reaction Following Vikings' Historic Comeback

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 16: Patrick Peterson #7 of the Minnesota Vikings raises his fist prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson helped the Minnesota Vikings notch the largest comeback win in NFL history on Saturday, storming back from a 33-0 halftime deficit against the Indianapolis Colts.

After the game, Peterson shared a simple two-word message on Twitter.

"JUST BELIEVE!!!! #SKOL," he wrote.

The Vikings could've easily given up and looked toward their next game. Instead, they held the Colts to just three points in the second half and scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone to force overtime.

Peterson apparently had belief in his team even when they were down 33 points at halftime. During his postgame interview, quarterback Kirk Cousins had this to say about his veteran teammate:

“Patrick Peterson said all we need is five touchdowns. I thought he was being sarcastic," Cousins said.

With this ridiculous comeback win, the Vikings clinched an NFC North title.