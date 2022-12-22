Look: Patriots Announce Decision On Fan From Viral Video

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots were on the losing end of one of the craziest endings in NFL history this past week. But one visiting Patriots fan went viral for his reaction to what happened.

After the game-sealing touchdown from the Raiders, a Raiders fan starting yelling in the face of Patriots fan Jerry Edmund. The Raiders fan got into Edmund's face and tried to goad him while Edmund stayed calm and was unfazed by her taunting.

The clip went viral with over 8 million views on Twitter alone. Among those viewers was Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who decided to reward Edmund for enduring the abuse.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Kraft invited Edmund to be his guest for Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per the report, Edmund will be on the field with the team during pre-game warm-ups too.

"As much as it pains me - and usually it would be exceedingly excruciating to say anything positive about the Pats - this is a nice gesture by Kraft. Apologies to Jerry on behalf of the real #RaiderNation , too," Raiders insider JJ Adams replied.

"That’s an impressive level of composure right there. Good on that dude. That lady is why I don’t like going to football games. Those type of fans ruin it," wrote another.

"Kraft doing what an owner should do, that's a W," a third user wrote.

Jerry Edmund was classy at Allegiant Stadium, and Robert Kraft is being classy now. Well played.